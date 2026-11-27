In response to Ukrainian initiatives on de-escalation in the Black Sea, Russia immediately demands that the issue of oil exports be included in the agreements, while Kyiv focuses on agricultural products, and considers oil to be part of a broader energy truce, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

We are currently awaiting a response from Russia. All of our proposals have been submitted. Every time we submit a package of proposals, Russia consistently makes additional unrealistic demands. It is doing so now as well. If we're talking about agricultural products, then, of course, we're ready for such a truce. They immediately propose including oil. "Oil could be part of a broader energy truce," Sybiha told reporters on the sidelines of the Food from Ukraine conference on Friday in Kyiv.

According to him, Ukraine is ready for an energy truce, but it must be considered comprehensively – along with all the energy components that are part of this concept.

"Yes, we are ready for an energy truce, but it must then be considered alongside all the energy components that are part of this concept. As for the Black Sea, we are focusing on agricultural products, and, once again, we have put forward concrete proposals," the minister said.

The foreign minister also thanked India, Turkey, and Egypt for their active role in de-escalating the situation in the Black Sea region and for their mediation efforts.

Separately, the minister noted that Russia continues to actively use other maritime routes, particularly the Baltic Sea – through which more than 40% of Russian exports pass – as well as other ports, including for the export of stolen Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories.

"We need to apply pressure, which is why this conference is also intended to once again draw the world's attention to this problem, so that Russia does not turn the Black Sea into a sort of Strait of Hormuz," Sybiha said.