Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Liberian Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit, and discussed with her prospects for cooperation in the agricultural, educational, and medical sectors.

"Today marks the first-ever visit by a Liberian foreign minister to our country in the history of bilateral relations. We hope this will mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between our nations. We discussed possible areas of cooperation, primarily in agriculture, as well as in education and healthcare," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday evening following the meeting.

He thanked Liberia for its support of Ukraine in international organizations, particularly the UN, and expressed hope that Liberia would remain consistent during its presidency of the UN Security Council.

As previously reported, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Liberian Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, who had arrived in Kyiv, discussed expanding cooperation, particularly in food security and within the framework of the UN, especially ahead of Liberia's presidency of the UN Security Council in December. The parties discussed strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade and economic cooperation, food security, education, and digitalization.