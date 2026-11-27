The Ukrainian military operation to destroy Russian naval vessels off the coast of Libya took place without coordination with European partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday, adding that the Ukrainian side is ready to establish a regular exchange of relevant information with Italy.

"I spoke with Giorgia Meloni today. We discussed the issues we are working on, and it is important that we understand each other. I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was carried out without prior coordination with our European partners. I also said that we are committed to ensuring the exchange of all necessary information between the relevant authorities of our countries and maintaining direct, regular and effective communication between them," Zelenskyy said on X.

As reported, on the night of November 22, the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Armed Forces, carried out a special operation near the Libyan port of Benghazi, striking two Russian vessels with two groups of maritime drones (a total of seven unmanned boats launched from a "mother ship"). According to the SBU, the Russian Black Sea Fleet's multi-purpose corvette "Merkury" (Project 20380) was sunk, along with a Ka-27 deck-based helicopter on board, as well as the dry cargo ship MV Angara, which the Russians were using for military logistics as part of the so-called "Syrian Express" and "Libyan Express."

On November 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation, calling it "entirely legitimate." The head of state emphasized that the destroyed corvette was one of the newest in the Russian fleet and that the cargo ship was transporting weapons, and he warned that Ukrainian naval operations against enemy targets would continue.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Libya's Government of National Unity in Tripoli issued a statement condemning the attack near Benghazi and calling on Kyiv to officially explain the nature and scope of the actions. The ministry emphasized the "unacceptability" of any foreign military operations on Libyan territory or in Libyan territorial waters and stated that the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war does not give either side the right to extend hostilities to the region. In addition, Musa al-Koni, a member of Libya's Presidential Council, called the incident a violation of sovereignty, threatened to appeal to the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice, and called for the Ukrainian leadership to be added to the list of individuals involved in terrorism.

In response, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the threat to Libya stems from Russian military ships and arms carriers that regularly arrive there, and that questions regarding incidents in ports should be directed to Russia, which uses the civilian infrastructure of third countries for its military purposes and puts them at risk. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhy said Ukraine has every right to strike legitimate military targets of the aggressor.

Italy expressed concern over recent military operations in eastern Libya.