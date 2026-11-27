Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

"Important NATO-related events are coming up. A meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels and the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place in the near future. I have been invited to this event. During my visit, I will also meet with the NATO Secretary General," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset on Friday in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Responding to a question about the Ukrainian side's contacts with Rutte following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, the foreign minister did not rule out that the NATO Secretary General had already spoken by phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following his visit to Washington.

At the same time, Sybiha said he was present during a preliminary conversation between Zelenskyy and Rutte on the eve of the NATO Secretary General's trip to the United States. According to him, the parties "synchronized their positions" and coordinated the messages to be conveyed to the American leader, particularly regarding the continued supply of interceptor missiles to Ukraine.

"Yes, of course, interceptor missiles for the Patriot system are one of the key issues raised by President Zelenskyy. And I am confident that Mr. Rutte also discussed this with President Trump," the minister said.

NATO foreign ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on December 2, 2026.

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte issued a joint statement following their meeting in Florida on November 25, in which they called on Russia to refrain from actions that could escalate its war against Ukraine.