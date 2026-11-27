On the night of November 27, the Defense Forces, in coordination with the Chernaya Iskra insurgent movement operating within the Russian Federation, struck the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, which is involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, specifically for Iskander ballistic missiles, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Synthetic rubber is the basis of solid rocket fuel. It binds the oxidizer and metal powder into a single, durable charge that does not crack and burns evenly in the rocket engine. Without it, the "Iskander" remains just a piece of metal in storage. It is precisely these missiles that the Russian Federation's army is using to strike Ukrainian cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian targets. Therefore, every strike on Yefremov means fewer ballistic missiles that could be launched at Ukraine. "The extent of the damage is being assessed," the General Staff said.

In addition, the results of the November 23 strike on Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Rostov region – a facility capable of processing up to 7.5 million metric tonnes of crude oil per year – have been confirmed. There, 20 horizontal storage tanks were destroyed, and another 21 horizontal and 11 vertical tanks were damaged, along with a section of pipeline.

"The Ukrainian defense forces, exercising their right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter, continue to systematically take measures aimed at undermining the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor and forcing the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.