The Ukrainian Bullet drone interceptor, manufactured by General Cherry, ranked second among all weapons systems in terms of the number of Russian attack drones destroyed in a month. During this period, the Bullet interceptor destroyed 1,200 Russian Shahed-type aerial targets, such as the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and others, according to the company's press service.

"The Bullet's performance is a natural result of the company's systematic work and gradual expansion of its presence in the drone interceptor segment. Bullet's share of interceptor sales through 'eBaly' in the Army of Drones. Plus program among all manufacturers rose from 14.65% in September to 23.65% in October and 36.75% in November. Thus, Bullet currently accounts for approximately one-third of sales of interceptor drones designed to combat kamikaze-style drones through Brave1 Market," the statement reads.

It is noted that, at the same time, the company "General Cherry continues to hold first place in terms of the total number of aerial targets destroyed among manufacturers of unmanned systems.

The Bullet drone is designed to intercept enemy attack drones. The company is currently expanding its line of unmanned systems to counter Russian aerial attack capabilities and is developing several variants of the interceptor.

"The results of the Bullet's deployment demonstrate the growing role of Ukrainian unmanned systems in countering Russian attack UAVs and the development of alternative means of intercepting aerial threats," the company said.