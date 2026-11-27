The EU-Ukraine industrial cooperation initiative in the field of drones is preparing for a significant expansion in the number of participating companies, Rapporteur reports, citing industry sources.

"The EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance has only held two meetings since launching in the summer, but has already sparked such enormous interest that it could soon be more than three times larger. An expansion from its current 18 members to up to 80 has been decided," the report reads.

It is noted that the plan has been confirmed by the European Commission.

According to two industry sources, a call for applications is expected to be published shortly.

The 18 founding drone manufacturers – nine each from the EU and Ukraine – only recently finalized their governance structure, selecting the German company Quantum Systems and the Ukrainian company UFORCE as co-chairs for the next six months.

In the first round, more than 400 companies submitted applications for membership. A second call for applications is planned in the near future to increase the number of members.

"The terms of reference have to be updated and then they'll issue a new call very soon," one of the representatives said.

One alliance member noted that this could happen as early as December, since no additional approval from the governing board is required. The founding companies will retain their exclusive status in the leadership, while interested industry representatives will be able to apply for membership as regular members of the expanding alliance.

Currently, existing members have organized themselves into four working groups focused on supply chains, safe industry collaboration, production expansion, and operational training.

Several participants have expressed interest in creating a joint drone market between the EU and Ukraine.

The next meeting of the founding group is scheduled for February.