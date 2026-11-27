Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the need for the EU to approve a macro-financial loan of EUR 45 billion, noting that the rising cost of the war and Russia's military budget require a proportionate financial response.

"That is why we very much hope that the arguments are not just Ukraine's, because this is the position of the overwhelming majority of EU countries regarding the need for macro-financial support for Ukraine. The cost of the war is rising. That is the reality right now. The enemy – Russia – has also increased its war budget, and we must respond proportionally and adequately. It is very important to achieve parity," Sybiha stated at a joint press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset on Friday in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

Sybiha said Kyiv is grateful to all countries that support Ukraine with concrete assistance and decisions, noting that "the Ukrainian front line is also a line of defense for European security."

"Therefore, the decision to support Ukraine is, once again, a decision regarding our own self-preservation – I mean European self-preservation. We do not want this war to reach European homes as well," he said.

The minister said it is important to maintain unity and to "respond decisively with united, collective decisions" to all of Russia's attempts or intentions to divide Europe and the members of the European Union against one another.

"And here we must proceed from the understanding that delaying certain decisions could later –and this risk always exists – result in significantly higher costs to defend our own country," Sybiha added.

As previously reported, the European Union is considering allocating a new macro-financial assistance package to Ukraine for 2027 totalling EUR45 billion.

European Council President António Costa, following a special meeting held on November 26-27 in Brussels, announced that European Union leaders had not yet been able to agree on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine in 2027. Twenty-four countries supported the proposal. Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic oppose it. The leaders will revisit this issue in December.