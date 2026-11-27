The main structural work on the Mostytska and Varshavska metro stations on Kyiv's Syretsko-Pecherska (M3, Green) line is scheduled to be completed in 2027, as previously planned, the Kyiv City State Administration said in a Telegram post on Friday.

"These plans remain unchanged. Work is currently ongoing at the construction sites," the statement said.

It said utility relocation works are nearing completion on European Union Avenue, including water and heating networks, gas pipelines, cable lines and communication networks. Stormwater drainage and wastewater systems are also being installed.

"On sections where utility relocation has already been completed, the roadway and sidewalks are being restored. Work is being carried out at an accelerated pace to resume traffic on European Union Avenue as soon as possible," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The administration noted that the overall construction of the metro line to the Vynohradar residential district comprises three phases: the first involves construction of the Mostytska and Varshavska stations, the second involves another station with a branch line, and the third involves a metro station and an electric depot.

"All three phases are included in Kyiv's Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investment. Therefore, the implementation deadline of 2035 specified in the portfolio applies to the entire project, not just the two stations currently under construction. Work planning also takes into account security and economic conditions associated with the full-scale war," the city administration said.

As reported, on December 9, 2023, Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise terminated its contract with JSC Kyivmetrobud based on a ruling by the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal in case No. 910/13227/22, due to the slow pace of construction work on the metro line to Vynohradar, which made completion within the contractual deadline impossible. In 2024, following Kyiv Metro's filing of lawsuits with the Commercial Court against JSC Kyivmetrobud seeking recovery of part of the unused advance payment and penalties, proceedings were initiated on May 14, 2024, under case No. 910/5779/24.

In August 2024, Kyiv Metro municipal enterprise signed a contract to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska line toward the Vynohradar residential district. The tender was won by Autostrada Group of Companies LLC. The work was scheduled to be completed in 30 months, at a cost of UAH 13 billion 785 million. The procurement was conducted through the Prozorro public procurement platform. Autostrada resumed metro construction in November 2024.

In December 2025, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that completion of the main structural works at the future station provisionally named Mostytska was scheduled for 2026.

In early October 2026, Autostrada founder and CEO Maksym Shkil said the company was continuing work at all its sites according to approved schedules and had no outstanding wage arrears.

He added that the company understood the difficult situation with public finances and expected the state to fulfill its obligations to the industry for work already completed once international financial assistance arrived.

"Despite the government's debt to the company exceeding UAH 15 billion, the situation at the company remains under control, all salaries are paid on time, and there are no outstanding payments to employees. Our main priority is to ensure that the company has work and to retain the strong professional team we have built over the years. We expect the government to fulfill its financial obligations for the work already completed by the company once international financial assistance arrives," the CEO said in his address to company employees.