Work on establishing a special tribunal and an international compensation mechanism has moved into the practical phase, with the launch of the Special Tribunal on Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine in The Hague expected next year, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said at a press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset.

"We highly value the Council of Europe's central role in matters of accountability. First and foremost, this concerns the special tribunal and the international compensation mechanism. Mr. Secretary General, thanks to your energy and commitment to principle, this work has moved into the practical phase, especially this year. Next year, the Special Tribunal is set to begin its work in The Hague. I hope the compensation commission will also begin its work," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset on Friday in Kyiv, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The foreign minister said Ukrainian citizens, businesses, and the state should receive direct payments for losses and destroyed property. Sybiha recalled that all 43 categories of claims for all types of damages caused by the Russian war have already been opened, and more than 200,000 claims have been filed.

"It is important to document everything, so I urge everyone to actively use this mechanism and document the damages – both to individuals and businesses – caused by Russian aggression," Sybiha said.

He also noted that this week, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution on Ukraine's accession to the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal.

"39 countries and international organizations, from Iceland to Australia, are ready to join. We already have 10 ratifications and government decisions. We need at least six more, but I am convinced there will be significantly more. For the compensation commission, we need another 13 ratifications. And we urge all states – and here we will also work together – to complete the procedures as quickly as possible. Next year must be the year of justice," the minister said.

Sybiha expressed his conviction that justice is inevitable: "The entire leadership of the Russian regime and its accomplices will be held accountable."