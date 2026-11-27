The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development has approved its Anti-Corruption Program for 2026-2028, which covers 36 corruption risks and 121 measures to minimize them, the agency's press service reported.

"Approval of the new Anti-Corruption Program is an important step in developing the integrity system at the State Agency for Restoration. We are consistently improving our approaches to assessing corruption risks, strengthening oversight of procurement and introducing uniform standards of transparency and accountability. It is fundamentally important to us that these standards apply not only at the central office level but also at regional Restoration Services. The Anti-Corruption Program must be an effective tool for preventing risks, rather than a merely formal document," Deputy Head of the State Agency for Restoration Liudmyla Bukharina said.

The document sets out the strategic priorities of anti-corruption policy, measures to prevent corruption and mechanisms for managing corruption risks. The new program is aimed at increasing the transparency of management processes, strengthening accountability and fostering a culture of integrity within the State Agency for Restoration and the organizations under its management.

One of the program's key priorities is ensuring transparency in the selection and implementation of restoration projects, improving human resources management policies, and strengthening oversight of public procurement, contract performance and the use of state resources. Particular attention is given to developing digital tools that can make management decision-making more transparent, enable processes to be tracked and help identify potential corruption risks in a timely manner.

The program also provides for improvements to mechanisms for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest, reporting possible corruption offenses and ensuring whistleblower protection. Another important area remains raising employees' integrity standards through regular training on anti-corruption legislation, professional ethics and corruption prevention.

The document was developed based on a comprehensive assessment of corruption risks in the agency's activities. The working group included 17 representatives of the agency's structural divisions and three representatives of external stakeholders, including experts from the Basel Institute on Governance and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The agency's Anti-Corruption Program has been approved by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). It takes into account the findings of the NACP's strategic analysis of corruption risks and the issues identified in the draft Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026-2030.

The draft program was made public on Aug. 18, 2026, for public consultation. Following the consultation, some of the proposals received concerning the corruption risk register were incorporated into the revised document.

Implementation of the Anti-Corruption Program will involve regular monitoring of the planned measures, assessing their effectiveness and publishing relevant reports on the State Agency for Restoration's official website.