Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko delivered another 1,500 UAVs of various types from the capital's community to the Bureviy brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard.

"We've sent another batch of much-needed aid from the capital's community to our defenders on the front lines! Another 1,500 FPV drones of various types were sent to the fighters of the first Presidential Special Operations Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko, "Bureviy," of the first Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard "Azov"," Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.

He also noted that since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has sent a total of over 84,500 UAVs to troops in various brigades.

"Let me remind you that this year, the city has already allocated UAH 6 billion to support our defenders. Kyiv has helped and will continue to help our heroic defenders," Klitschko said.