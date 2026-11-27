Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters and announced adjustments to Ukraine's plan for long-range operations against Russia, aimed at increasing the impact on Russian military production and certain economic processes.

"There was also a detailed discussion with the Main Intelligence Agency, the Ministry of Defense, the military, and the State Security Service of Ukraine regarding our long-range responses to Russian terror. We have made some adjustments to the operational plan – the goal is to achieve a more significant slowdown in Russian military production and specific economic processes," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The president also held separate discussions with the security services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding additional measures to coordinate with partners on necessary operations in neutral waters outside Ukraine.