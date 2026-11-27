The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has stipulated that, following the lifting of martial law and the transfer of prisoners of war, the camps will continue to function as correctional facilities.

According to Resolution No. 1474 of November 25, the government has stipulated that in the event of the suspension or lifting of martial law in Ukraine, camps for holding prisoners of war will continue to function as correctional facilities of the State Penitentiary Service after the transfer of prisoners of war to the authority of another state is completed.

At the same time, sections for holding prisoners of war within correctional facilities and pretrial detention centers will cease operations after martial law is lifted.

The relevant amendments have been made to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 413 of April 5, 2022, On approval of the Procedure for the Detention of Prisoners of War.