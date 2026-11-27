Eurocontrol member states have decided to extend the operations of the European ATM (Air Traffic Management) Voluntary Solidarity Fund for 2027-2028.

According to a statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, the decision was made following the 66th meeting of the Eurocontrol Provisional Council (PC/66). The Ukrainian side was represented at the meeting by experts from the State Aviation Service and the State Air Traffic Services Enterprise of Ukraine (UkSATSE).

The ministry noted that the Fund, established in November 2022, is an essential mechanism for providing financial support to the domestic air navigation system, particularly during 2023-2026. Ukraine has raised over EUR 115.1 million through this instrument.

It is noted that the funds raised are being used to support the operational readiness of Ukraine's air navigation system, maintain relevant infrastructure and retain highly qualified personnel, as well as lay the groundwork for the resumption of civil flights as soon as the security situation permits.

"The Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine expresses its sincere gratitude to international partners for their consistent solidarity and practical assistance in preserving the country's aviation capacity," the ministry said in a statement.

For his part, UkSATSE Head Andriy Yarmak added on Facebook that this decision is of great importance for Ukraine.

"We are convinced that once hostilities cease and the full use of Ukraine's airspace is restored, we will be able to make a significant contribution to the further development, efficiency, and resilience of the European air navigation network," Yarmak said.