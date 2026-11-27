The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 495.8 million for the purchase of mobile shelters for border crossing points, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Russia is systematically attacking border infrastructure, through which people and transport move every day. It is important that both those crossing the border and employees can take cover during an attack," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the purchases will be made by regional restoration services in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.