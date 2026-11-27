Nine more children and a pupil of the Oleshky children's home-boarding school have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today children are returning to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and from Russia. Nine children, a grandmother accompanying her grandson, and Anastasiia, a pupil of the Oleshky children's home-boarding school who needs special support. These are children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region, Zaporizhia and Crimea. Valeriia, Marta, Mykola, Ruslan, Sofiia, Davyd, Oleksiy, Oleksandr and the youngest, Artem, who is only eight years old. All of them will receive the necessary help," Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The head of state thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her help and mediation, as well as the ombudsman, his team, participants in the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and partners in the format of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"2,875 children have already been returned. We remember each and every one. We are doing everything to find them and bring them back to their relatives and loved ones," the president stressed.

As reported, on Wednesday US First Lady Melania Trump successfully facilitated the seventh reunification of nine Ukrainian and Russian children with their families, bringing the total number of children returned thanks to her humanitarian efforts to 43.