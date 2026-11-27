The government, together with the city authorities, is working out a system of free use of designated bus routes in Kyiv in case other types of public transport stop operating, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Officials together with the city authorities are working out a system that will let people in Kyiv use designated bus routes guaranteed and free of charge if other transport stops operating," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday after a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The president said military officials, intelligence representatives, government officials and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported at the Staff meeting.

According to Zelenskyy, specific algorithms were developed for the operation of public transport and logistics in Kyiv in general in case the situation deteriorates significantly because of Russian strikes.

"It is important that people and businesses in the capital be able, under any circumstances, to use transport, work, study and preserve as much as possible the ability to be in the city," he said.

The president also said Klitschko and government representatives reported on protecting designated infrastructure facilities in the capital and building alternatives. The president stressed the need to speed up all this work as much as possible.