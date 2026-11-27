The status of Supreme Commander-in-Chief does not give the president the power to replace the legislature, the government or the courts, Constitutional Court of Ukraine Judge Viktor Horodovenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine ahead of the end of his nine-year term as a judge.

"The status of Supreme Commander-in-Chief provides instruments for operational management of the state's defense and for repelling aggression, but it does not give the President the power to replace the legislative branch, the government or judicial institutions," he said.

"As for how to preserve the parliamentary-presidential form of government during a protracted war, the answer is simple: strict adherence to institutional balance," he said.

Martial law objectively requires quick decisions and a certain concentration of managerial efforts, the judge said. "But this concentration must have a clear functional character, relating precisely to defense and security, and must not grow into monopolization of all state power," Horodovenko said.

The judge said three things are critically important for preserving this balance: "First, parliament must fully perform not only the legislative but also the oversight function with respect to the government and the executive vertical. Second, the government must remain an independent center of responsibility for the socioeconomic sphere. And third, judicial and constitutional oversight must work without interruption."

Horodovenko said the Constitutional Court is the arbiter that keeps each branch of power within its constitutional channel, "not allowing temporary wartime needs to attack the very core of human rights."

Therefore, he said, in cases where the court sees presidential powers exceeding the Constitution, such acts are declared unconstitutional.

Asked whether there are clear safeguards against a shift to a de facto presidential-parliamentary system in wartime, Horodovenko said: "The safeguard is the very presence of parliament and government in the country. You now have in mind the political component linked to the presence of a constitutional majority, political processes on which the Constitutional Court has no influence unless the principles of separation of state power or civil rights are violated."

He said that in aspects characterized as political choice the Constitutional Court has no competence and steps aside.