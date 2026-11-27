Moscow has not yet given a final answer on security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the NATO treaty and continues to resist involving Europe in negotiations, sources familiar with the situation and close to the Ukrainian negotiating team told Interfax-Ukraine.

Asked by the agency whether Russia is indeed categorically opposed to giving Ukraine security guarantees based on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, one source said: "That is not quite so."

Another source said the Russian delegation "did not say either 'yes' or 'no'."

Commenting on the prospects of bringing European partners into the negotiating process, a source told the agency that Moscow is currently blocking this proposal, but Kyiv sees chances of implementing it.

"As of now Russia continues to resist this initiative, but it will probably be possible to do it in one format or another," the source said.