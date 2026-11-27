Danger to Ukraine as a state governed by the rule of law arises whenever there is an attempt to justify a departure from the law by wartime necessity, managerial efficiency or political expediency, Constitutional Court of Ukraine Judge Viktor Horodovenko said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine ahead of the end of his nine-year term as a judge.

"The rule of law is built not only on adopting new laws, creating anti-corruption bodies or proclaiming certain political slogans – all of this is secondary. The first and key thing: the principle of the rule of law means that no one should be above the law! No one, regardless of position, political influence or public authority," he said.

Horodovenko said that from the standpoint of the Constitutional Court, which is meant to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, it is very important that the Constitution prevails in Ukraine despite martial law.

He said the court's first decision during the war granted the status of defenders of the Fatherland to people who went to defend the state on their own, and the court said then that there is no more important task at this time than defending the state, because when there is no state, there is no need to defend constitutional values.

"But does this mean that everything can be thrown into the flames of this war? No! Danger arises whenever we try to justify a departure from the Constitution by wartime necessity, managerial efficiency or political expediency," the judge said.

Horodovenko said there is a general rule that allows narrowing human rights in wartime, in Part 1 of Article 64 of the Constitution, but not to the point of abolishing them. "This article also provides for the impossibility of narrowing some constitutional rights in wartime under any circumstances, in Part 2 of Article 64 of the Constitution!" he said.

"Therefore the philosophy of the victory of the force of law over the law of force, the philosophy of the Constitutional Court's work under martial law, is as follows: the supremacy of the Constitution, and a guarantee of the independence of the judiciary, the prosecution service and the bar, that triangle which gives every person an understanding of justice," the judge said.

In this context he said it is also important to ensure the formation of an effective independent judicial system, since the right to apply to court is not restricted under martial law.

"The Constitutional Court is forming a whole doctrine of protection of genuine democratic values and human rights under martial law. Our task is to ensure that, against the backdrop of the fight against the enemy, our state itself does not become totalitarian," Horodovenko said.