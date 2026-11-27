Work on installing Ukraine's main New Year tree on Sophia Square in Kyiv begins on Friday, and the festive location will traditionally open on St. Nicholas Day, December 6, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Work on installing the main tree on Sophia Square begins today. It should be completed on December 4. Traditionally the festive location will start operating on St. Nicholas Day, December 6. No mass events are planned," he said on Telegram on Friday.

The tree will be 16 meters tall, and the "Light Inside" concept provides for decorating the space inside the tree itself, the mayor said. A fair house and a children's steam train will also be placed on Sophia Square.

The tree is being installed on the initiative of business representatives, and the organizer bears all costs of installation, decoration, maintenance and upkeep of the location without using city budget funds, the mayor said.