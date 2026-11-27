Following Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) Judge Viktor Horodovenko's retirement, the Court's Second Senate, which considers constitutional complaints filed by citizens, will lose its quorum. The Grand Chamber will also be unable to hear cases in which judges have been challenged or have recused themselves.

CCU Judge Viktor Horodovenko said this in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine ahead of the end of his nine-year term in office.

"After my retirement, there will be 12 judges left [the minimum number of judges required for the Grand Chamber to operate]. This will effectively create significant obstacles to the Grand Chamber's consideration of cases, as there are proceedings in which judges have been challenged or have recused themselves," he said.

At the same time, according to him, another serious problem concerns the operation of the CCU's Senates, which consider constitutional complaints filed by citizens.

"I currently serve on the Second Senate, which consists of six judges. After my retirement, only five judges will remain, whereas the minimum quorum requirement is six. This means that, unfortunately, the Second Senate will be completely unable to perform its functions until new judges are appointed," Horodovenko explained.

He recalled that a similar situation had already occurred at the Constitutional Court in 2025, when the terms of office of three judges expired simultaneously. The CCU remained unable to operate for six months, until new judges were appointed.

As the judge noted, the CCU operated at its full strength of 18 judges only in 2018 and until May 2019.

"The challenge to the Court's operational capacity is not hypothetical but real. In early March 2027, Judge Vasyl Lemak's term of office will expire, raising further questions about the functioning of the Grand Chamber," Horodovenko stressed.

In this regard, he expressed hope that the authorities responsible for appointing CCU judges would fulfil their constitutional obligations and ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Court.

Asked how the appointing authorities could be encouraged to fulfil their constitutional obligations, Horodovenko noted:

"Believe me, they are being strongly encouraged by both our international partners and civil society. The Constitutional Court has repeatedly addressed, and continues to address, the president, the Verkhovna Rada and the Congress of Judges, acting as a persistent observer of whether state authorities fulfil their functions, since this is directly linked to our citizens' ability to exercise their rights."