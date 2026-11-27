A memorial to Welsh journalist Gareth Jones (1905–1935)—one of the first people in the world to report on the 1932–1933 Holodomor in Ukraine—was unveiled in Kyiv on Thursday, on a street previously named in his honor.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the monument—a two-meter-tall stone stele featuring inscriptions in Ukrainian, Welsh, and English, along with the crossed flags of Ukraine and Wales—was presented to the city of Kyiv by representatives of the Welsh Parliament (Senedd Cymru). The creation of the memorial was funded by the Welsh Government, and the project was commissioned by the cross-party group Friends of Ukraine in the Welsh Parliament.

During the unveiling ceremony, Mick Antoniw—a member of the Senedd4Ukraine cross-party group and a former Labour Party member of the Senedd (2011–2026)—noted that the stele stands as a gesture of solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and highlighted that the Welsh Parliament has previously recognized the Holodomor in Ukraine as a genocide. He also mentioned that the stele is crafted from stone quarried in North Wales. Hanna Starostenko, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration, noted that Jones was not afraid to tell the world about a crime at a time when the rest of the world chose to remain silent; through his reporting, he broke the information blockade. "Gareth Jones’s feat demonstrates that a word spoken honestly and at the right moment has the power to pierce the darkness of an empire," she emphasized.

The ceremony was also attended by Neil Crompton, Ambassador of the United Kingdom; Senedd members Alun Davies (Labour Party) and Darren Millar (Conservative Party); Vice-President of the National Union of Mineworkers (UK) Wayne Thomas; representatives from the Institute of Journalism at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide; as well as members of the Ukrainian media. Participants underscored the vital role of the media in documenting crimes against humanity, specifically those currently being committed by Russian occupiers during their armed aggression against Ukraine.

At the conclusion of the event, participants laid flowers at the memorial stele.

Jones had come to Ukraine inspired by stories from his mother, who had visited the country previously. Defying a Soviet ban that prohibited foreign journalists from entering restricted areas, he bore witness to a crime committed against the Ukrainian people. His reports caused a major international stir and provoked a harsh response from the Bolshevik authorities, while also sparking long-standing debates regarding journalistic ethics.

In 1935, Jones was killed while traveling in Manchuria, which was then under Japanese control.

Streets in many Ukrainian cities have been named in honor of Jones. In Kyiv, both a street and a lane in Shevchenkivsky district bear his name.