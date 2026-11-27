Two people, a man and a woman, were killed and four others injured in an enemy attack on an enterprise in the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region. The injured are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital, Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola said.

"Today, as a result of an enemy attack on one of the city's enterprises, two people – a man and a woman – were killed. Four more people were injured. They are currently in hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical assistance," Kodola wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to him, preliminary information indicates that people may be trapped under the rubble. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

"We ask residents to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information and rely only on official reports," the mayor stressed.