Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda Sevgil Musaieva has reported pressure on the media outlet, its management and investigative journalists, while rejecting allegations by MP and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev that the publication is evading taxes. She also questioned the sources of the information cited by the lawmaker.

"Ukrainska Pravda, its management and investigative journalists are facing systematic pressure. We link this pressure to the editorial team's work on reports about David Arakhamia," she wrote in an opinion piece published on the UP website.

Musaieva also said that journalists had grounds to believe that Arakhamia and his associates were involved in organizing a media campaign against Ukrainska Pravda.

The journalists said they expected the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) leadership to clarify whether the agency had involved its officers in surveilling UP journalists. According to the editorial team, all three vehicles used to follow a Ukrainska Pravda journalist belonged to the Security Service of Ukraine.

Musaieva noted that, against this backdrop, Hetmantsev had sent a parliamentary inquiry to the publisher of Ukrainska Pravda, accusing the publication of evading UAH 61 million in taxes through cooperation with individual entrepreneurs, citing confidential sources.

"Mr. Hetmantsev, I am attaching your inquiry and the publisher's response to this column. In it, we explain how we work with independent contributors, what we pay them for and how grant-funded projects are financed. At the time the response was prepared, the publisher had neither an inspection report nor a tax assessment notice confirming the violations you refer to," Musaieva wrote.

According to the UP editor-in-chief, on November 27 she informed international human rights organizations about the pressure on Ukrainska Pravda, including the parliamentary inquiry and the circumstances under which it had been made public.

"We will continue investigating David Arakhamiai’s nfluence on state decisions. We are responsible for our newsroom. We will protect the people who work here and publicly name those whose involvement in the pressure we can prove," Musaieva wrote.