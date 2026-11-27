Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, Andriy Butenko, met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, Heidi Grau. The Ukrainian side proposed that Switzerland take a more active role in the International Coalition for the Support of Science, Research, and Innovation in Ukraine, and provide support to scientific institutions by supplying them with laboratory equipment and autonomous power supply systems.

"Within the framework of the coalition, Ukraine, in collaboration with the European Commission, is developing a portfolio of strategic projects, each with a minimum funding of EUR 5 million. Every such project involves at least two coalition members and a Ukrainian partner. The Ministry of Education and Science has proposed the creation of a joint Ukrainian-Swiss working group to develop a project focused on the restoration and modernization of Ukraine’s research infrastructure, specifically by expanding the scope of the 'CampeX' initiative," the Ministry stated following the meeting.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian side requested that consideration be given to providing five scientific institutions, including institutes of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and the National Antarctic Scientific Center, with autonomous power supply and satellite communication kits. This would ensure that research activities can continue without interruption during power outages caused by Russian attacks. Separate discussions focused on cooperation within the framework of the EU’s Horizon Europe program, as Ukrainian and Swiss scientists are currently jointly implementing 72 projects with a total EU funding of EUR 626.5 million.

It is noted that another potential area for cooperation is the development of Ukrainian studies at Swiss universities, specifically at the University of Basel.