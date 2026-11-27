Russia is developing a new satellite communications system for its armed forces called Innoset, the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has reported, citing an interview given by Deputy Head of GUR, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, to the British newspaper The Times.

According to the report, Russia's ten-year plan to deploy satellite networks for military purposes includes not only the Rassvet system but also a new project called Innoset.

"The Innoset satellite network is being developed by Geoscan, a company based in St. Petersburg. By 2036, the Russians intend to deploy 240 satellites of this system in space," GUR said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Skibitsky emphasized that the deployment of Russian low-Earth-orbit satellite networks poses a global threat.

"Russia could equip various types of weapons with receivers for this network and use them around the world. This would allow Moscow to deploy naval drones or UAVs in regions far beyond the Black Sea – in Europe, Africa, the Middle East or the Far East," the GUR representative said, commenting on the potential consequences of the full deployment of the Rassvet system.

In addition, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia's plans for the Rassvet system envisage placing 924 satellites into orbit by 2035.