Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara stated that the government and the Ministry of Defense are doing everything possible to secure additional funds to increase the pay of military personnel, and that proposals will be presented in the shortest possible time.

"The government and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are doing everything in their power to address this issue and find additional funds to increase the pay of military personnel," he said during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The minister added that the matter would be addressed as quickly as possible, after which proposals would be put forward.

For his part, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky also stated that the government is working to identify resources to increase the minimum pay for military personnel, though he emphasized that this would require tens of billions of hryvnias every month.