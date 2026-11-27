Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has stated that if law enforcement agencies issue a formal notice of suspicion against any member of the government, his reaction will be immediate.

"Regarding the 'recordings and everything associated with them', if there is a criminal case, a formal suspicion, or a conviction, my reaction will be immediate. At this stage, there are certain materials, which, I might even say, appear to have been commissioned or orchestrated. However, we are looking into this in detail and are currently examining the situation. This applies if you are referring to the materials that have appeared in the press," Koretsky said during the government question hour in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

The Prime Minister provided this response to questions from Iryna Geraschenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, who cited instances where the names of current government ministers were mentioned in recordings held by law enforcement. Specifically, she mentioned the Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport of Ukraine, Mykola Kalashnyk.

As previously reported, the Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport, Mykola Kalashnyk, and his former deputy, Ruslan Oliynyk, issued statements rejecting allegations leveled against them—allegations concerning the poor state of construction of protective structures for energy facilities in Kyiv region, as well as various financial irregularities.