Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved results in 11 regions of Russia, as well as in the Black Sea, over the past week, striking Russian oil, military and industrial facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Ukraine is responding to every Russian strike in an absolutely justified manner. And I thank our Ukrainian Defense Forces for ensuring that our responses hit their targets. In this week alone, we have achieved results in Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm and Tula regions, as well as Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of state, Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities have reached Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in explosives production, other facilities supporting the war effort, as well as military airfields and aircraft.

The president thanked all components of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces, which, according to him, are imposing "kinetic sanctions" on the aggressor.

"Russia has been offered numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war, yet it has still chosen war. Russia must end this war of its own making – it must choose peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy stressed.