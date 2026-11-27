Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning and plans to hold meetings with Ukrainian leaders over the next two days, he announced on X.

"I arrived in Kyiv this morning. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be based on accountability, human rights and the rule of law," Berset wrote.

He added that during his meetings with Ukrainian leaders over the next two days, he intends to advance the Council of Europe's work towards achieving a just and lasting peace.