The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has begun work on updating approximately 100 outdated standards for fuels and lubricants, special-purpose fluids, alcohols and liquid rocket fuel components to align them with the standards of the European Union, NATO and partner countries, the ministry's press service reported on Friday.

"Most of the fuel and lubricant standards we currently use were developed before 1992. We are gradually transitioning to modern European standards and those of NATO and partner countries. This will allow us to purchase, store and test the quality of petroleum products in accordance with modern requirements," Deputy Defense Minister Mstyslav Banik said.

The review was prompted by the cancellation of outdated interstate standards developed before 1992 under an order issued by the Ukrainian Scientific Research and Training Center for Standardization, Certification and Quality (UkrNDNC). The ministry emphasized that the transition to a modern regulatory framework would expand opportunities to procure fuels and lubricants on foreign markets and take into account the maintenance requirements of equipment Ukraine receives or purchases from its partners.

The working group includes representatives of the Defense Ministry, the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Procurement Agency DOT, standardization bodies and testing institutions. They are tasked with analyzing existing regulations, updating product quality and testing requirements, and developing proposals for new national and military standards.

The Defense Ministry also noted that, since fuels and lubricants are dual-use products, the updated requirements would be relevant not only to the military but also to government institutions and private businesses.