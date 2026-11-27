Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said that he held a personal conversation with Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim following the controversy over the minister's remarks and that lessons have been learned from the mistakes.

"Regarding Mr. Kim, you say there was no reaction [responding to an MP's statement]. But you don't know that we had a personal conversation. We discussed the matter and learned from the mistakes. So the main thing, even if mistakes are made, is to learn from them quickly, correct those mistakes and move forward," Koretsky said during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The prime minister noted that a response to the petition calling for Kim's dismissal as Minister for Veterans Affairs would be provided in accordance with current legislation.

A week earlier, Vitaliy Kim gave an interview to RBC-Ukraine that sparked widespread discussion on social media. In particular, the minister's remarks about the risk of rising crime after servicemen return from the front generated the strongest reaction. Kim also said that, in his opinion, the state was currently doing too little in terms of information policy and preparing society for the return of veterans.

The minister's remarks prompted renewed discussions about the need for his resignation, as well as calls for the Veterans Ministry to be headed by a veteran. These issues had previously been raised in July of this year, immediately following his appointment.

In this connection, the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution calling for Kim's dismissal from the post of Minister for Veterans Affairs (No. 16235).

In addition, the Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine's Independence said it considered certain remarks by the minister unacceptable and called on him to publicly apologize to veterans and clarify his position.

For his part, following criticism of his remarks, Kim said he was open to suggestions and criticism but would not remain silent about problems in the area under his responsibility. He subsequently apologized for his statements concerning the risks associated with veterans' postwar adaptation but said that his intention had been to draw attention to an important issue.

On November 22, a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the initiation of Kim's dismissal as Minister for Veterans Affairs collected the required number of signatures for consideration within four days.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers upon the nomination of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. Among other appointments, the parliament appointed Vitalii Kim, then Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

During protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov's return to the Defense Ministry, which took place in July and August, participants periodically chanted the slogan "A Veteran, Not Kim," demanding that Vitaliy Kim be replaced as Minister for Veterans Affairs. Social media users also published posts expressing their preference for a veteran to hold the position.

In late July, responding to criticism, Kim said he was "giving himself a year" to implement his plans and demonstrate the results veterans needed.

In October, at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Veterans Ministry's renewed team, Kim said that he listened to objective criticism in his role as Minister for Veterans Affairs and responded to criticism that he was heading the ministry despite not being a veteran himself. In particular, he said that he was "confident in himself and supported by the southern community."