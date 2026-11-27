A 40-year-old man injured in a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv has died in hospital, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky has reported.

"Unfortunately, the man who sustained injuries in the Russian attack has died in hospital," Bryzhynsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the head of the City Military Administration reported that Russian forces had attacked the city with UAVs, causing three explosions and leaving two people injured. The 40-year-old man was hospitalized with a chest injury and had been receiving treatment in intensive care, while a woman affected by the attack was diagnosed with an acoustic blast injury.