Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim stated that there are currently no calculations regarding the amount of state budget funds allocated per individual veteran, as veteran-related programs are implemented across numerous ministries.

"As for the per-veteran figure, unfortunately, I cannot provide such data at this time. Veteran policy is a comprehensive effort involving many ministries; services and support are provided by a wide range of ministries and central government bodies. Regrettably, this data has not yet been consolidated due to the diversity of the programs in place," he said during the "government question hour" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, in response to a query about the amount of state budget funding allocated per veteran, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

At the same time, he noted that the initial data from the State Statistics Service (Ukrstat) is expected to become available between February and April 2027, at which point the Ministry for Veterans Affairs will be able to analyze it.

"This marks the first collaboration between the Ministry for Veterans Affairs and the State Statistics Service to obtain concrete figures that can serve as a basis for drawing conclusions," the minister emphasized.

In September, Kim stated that the United States spends $40,000 per year per veteran, Canada spends approximately $27,000, and Australia spends between $31,000 and $35,000 per veteran. "If we divide our budget by the number of veterans, we get UAH 1,400 per year for each veteran. Naturally, that is completely insufficient," he stated at the time.