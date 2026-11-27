Two people, a man and a woman, were injured in a Russian drone attack on Chernihiv, during which three explosions were heard in the city, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky has reported.

"The number of people affected has risen to two. The man is in intensive care. A woman was also injured and has been diagnosed with an acoustic blast injury," Bryzhynsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the head of the City Military Administration reported that Russian forces had once again attacked the city with UAVs and that three explosions had been heard in Chernihiv. Initial reports indicated that one person had been injured – a 40-year-old man who was hospitalized with a chest injury.