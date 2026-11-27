Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said that the government is working to find the resources needed to increase the minimum pay for military personnel, but doing so would require tens of billions of hryvnias every month.

"Does the government want to increase this amount [military pay] by at least some reasonable margin? Yes, of course it does. The only constraint is the availability of funds. We are not talking about UAH 100–200 million; we are talking about tens of billions of hryvnias every month. This gives an idea of what an increase in the minimum amount could entail," Koretsky said during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The prime minister emphasized that minimum military pay is precisely that – a minimum – and that additional allowances are paid on top of it.

"Of course, the average amount received by a mobilized serviceman serving in the army is significantly higher. It varies depending on the type of duties and location, whether on the front line or performing organizational and administrative duties in the rear. Payments differ," he added.

Koretsky noted that the government is working to find resources to increase the minimum pay for military personnel.