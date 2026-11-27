Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov has said that more than 150 laws need to be adopted to secure a positive Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (IBAR).

"According to preliminary estimates, more than 150 bills need to be adopted just to secure a positive IBAR assessment. Currently, 56 have already been registered in parliament," Chentsov said during a question-and-answer session with the government in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

As reported, on November 4, the European Commission published its annual enlargement report, outlining Ukraine's current progress towards European Union membership and the next steps expected in the near future.

According to the report, Ukraine has made progress in all negotiating chapters. In particular, significant or good progress was recorded in ten chapters: free movement of goods, financial services, digital transformation and media, agriculture and rural development, energy, taxation, science and research, education and culture, customs union, and foreign, security and defense policy.

The EU also upgraded its assessment of Ukraine's level of preparedness for accession in eight chapters: free movement of goods, public procurement, financial services, digital transformation and media, taxation, judiciary and fundamental rights, justice, freedom and security, and education and culture.

The report notes that if Ukraine implements reforms in the areas of justice, democratic institutions, public administration and minority rights next year, the European Council will be able to approve a positive Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (IBAR), a key prerequisite for launching the process of provisionally closing individual negotiating chapters.

European Commissioner Marta Kos noted that the European Commission's report proposes a new model of gradual integration for candidate countries on their path towards EU membership. According to her, in the first quarter of next year, the Commission will launch gradual integration dialogues with candidate countries to review existing measures and explore further opportunities for integration.

Kos also considers it possible for Ukraine to receive a positive Interim Benchmark Assessment Report (IBAR) in the first half of 2027 as part of its EU accession process. At the same time, the European Commissioner acknowledged that the annual report does not specify a date for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

For his part, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that Ukraine plans to receive a positive assessment of its fulfillment of the interim benchmarks in early 2027 and expects to provisionally close seven negotiating chapters in the first half of 2027, during Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU.