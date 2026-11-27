U.S. President Donald Trump has explained that he calls Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a "friend" in an effort to reach a peace agreement and stop the killing, arguing that hostile rhetoric would block negotiations, just as personal animosity has complicated relations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Both things can be said. But look, you have to understand something. We want to make a deal. We want to stop killing. I could say he's not a friend, or I want to make a deal. I got to get a deal done. They're losing 25,000 people a month," the U.S. president told reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving, responding to a question about how his previous remarks describing Putin as a friend could be reconciled with his morning post on Truth Social concerning Russian military aggression.

According to Trump, the main obstacle to resolving the war is the personal animosity between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia, meaning that a display of hostility from Washington would only deprive the parties of an opportunity to reach an agreement.

"I could walk in and say, 'I don't like you,' and then we have the same problem that we have with Zelenskyy and Putin. You know, the biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other. So when I go and happen to get along with him, I've known him a long time," Trump explained.

He also recalled that Putin had had to endure the investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections, which Trump described as "fake" and "a total con job."

At the same time, the U.S. president rejected suggestions that his position toward Moscow was too soft. He emphasized that Ukraine had received thousands of Javelin anti-tank missile systems early in the war during his presidency and that he had imposed substantial tariffs and sanctions on Russia.

"No, I've been very tough on Russia. But I want to make a deal if we can make a deal. I've negotiated all my life... I could walk in and say the opposite and get absolutely nowhere," Trump concluded.

As reported, bilateral and trilateral talks involving Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. At the beginning of the talks, the U.S. leader greeted Putin with a smile, saying, "Who's that? That's my friend," and subsequently published a joint photograph with a corresponding caption.

Later, in an interview with the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Trump's remarks, stressing that Putin was an aggressor and a killer who had brought fascism into the 21st century and therefore could not be considered a friend. Zelenskyy said such statements were painful for the families of Ukrainians killed in the war.