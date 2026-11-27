Ukrainian Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitaliy Kim, together with his deputies, met with representatives of the veteran community to discuss current issues concerning the implementation of state veterans policy and hear proposals regarding the ministry's work.

"The topics raised included funding for veterans programs, housing provision, particularly for male and female veterans with internally displaced person status, social benefits, obtaining combatant status, and support after returning from military service," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that separate discussions focused on correcting errors in the Unified State Register of War Veterans and optimizing programs related to adaptation after vision loss and veterans' sports.

The participants also discussed cooperation between government agencies, the distribution of responsibilities and the financing of individual programs. In particular, they addressed which issues the Veterans Ministry could resolve within its authority and which required joint decisions with other government bodies or legislative amendments.

In addition, newly appointed Deputy Minister Oleksandr Husarov outlined the initial areas of work concerning psychological support, rehabilitation and recovery for veterans.

According to the ministry, priorities include auditing existing psychological support and rehabilitation programs and training specialists. Plans also include improving access to information for veterans and their families about available psychological assistance, developing a unified pathway for obtaining such assistance and digitalizing services.

"We are open to dialogue, criticism and constructive proposals. It is important that such meetings result in concrete decisions. My team and I have clear objectives, and we will continue systematically implementing state veterans policy. First and foremost, we must ensure that the state fulfills its obligations to male and female veterans, provide a uniform basic level of services, and ensure their accessibility and proper quality. The results of our work must be assessed by the real changes that veterans themselves experience," the ministry's press service quoted Kim as saying.

The ministry noted that, following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their dialogue through monthly open meetings or hold additional discussions at the request of the veteran community.

Serviceman and Democratic Axe co-founder Oleksandr Noinets commented on the meeting on Facebook: "If anyone was wondering what the response to the petition [calling for Kim's dismissal] would be, it was exactly what was expected."

Alina Mykhailova, head of the Ulf medical service of the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion and a Kyiv City Council member representing the Holos faction, commented on the Veterans Ministry's post about the event: "Everything in the good old policymaker style: gather loyal supporters and take a bunch of photos."

Meanwhile, ahead of the meeting, veteran and civic activist Oleh Symoroz said he had spoken with senior Veterans Ministry officials, who had invited him to attend the event.

"The Ministry for Veterans Affairs is preparing yet another 'crisis management' exercise. The story is very straightforward: gather as many veterans and servicemen as possible, hold a staged meeting under the pretext of 'hearing everyone out,' take some nice photographs, and then report that communication with the veteran community has supposedly been established. In other words, instead of accountability, another attempt to pretend that nothing happened. Instead of personnel decisions, a photo session. Instead of respect for veterans, using their presence to whitewash the minister's reputation. I declined the invitation," he wrote online.

He added that as long as the ministry was headed by Vitaliy Kim, who, in his words, allowed himself to "publicly humiliate veterans and speak dismissively about their future after returning from war," such meetings served no purpose.

A week earlier, Vitaliy Kim gave an interview to RBC-Ukraine that sparked widespread discussion on social media. In particular, the minister's remarks about the risk of rising crime after servicemen return from the front generated the strongest reaction. Kim also said that, in his opinion, the state was currently doing too little in terms of information policy and preparing society for the return of veterans.

The minister's remarks prompted a renewed discussion about the need for his resignation, as well as calls for the Veterans Ministry to be headed by a veteran. These issues had previously been raised in July of this year, immediately following his appointment.

In this connection, the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada registered a resolution calling for Kim's dismissal from the post of Minister for Veterans Affairs (No. 16235).

In addition, the Council of Veterans of the War for Ukraine's Independence said it considered certain remarks by the minister unacceptable and called on him to publicly apologize to veterans and clarify his position.

For his part, following criticism of his remarks, Kim said he was open to suggestions and criticism but would not remain silent about problems in the area under his responsibility. He subsequently apologized for his statements concerning the risks associated with veterans' postwar adaptation but said that his intention had been to draw attention to an important issue.

On November 22, a petition to the Cabinet of Ministers calling for the initiation of Kim's dismissal as Minister for Veterans Affairs collected the required number of signatures for consideration within four days.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers upon the nomination of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. Among other appointments, the parliament appointed Vitaliy Kim, then Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

During protests calling for Mykhailo Fedorov's return to the Defense Ministry, which took place in July and August, participants periodically chanted the slogan "A Veteran, Not Kim," demanding that Vitaliy Kim be replaced as Minister for Veterans Affairs. Social media users also published posts expressing their preference for a veteran to hold the position.

In late July, responding to criticism, Kim said he was "giving himself a year" to implement his plans and demonstrate the results veterans needed.

In October, at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Veterans Ministry's renewed team, Kim said that he listened to objective criticism in his role as Minister for Veterans Affairs and responded to criticism that he was heading the ministry despite not being a veteran himself. In particular, he said that he was "confident in himself and supported by the southern community."