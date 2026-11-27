U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Russia's exclusion from the Group of Eight (G8) at the initiative of Barack Obama was a mistake, arguing that keeping Russia in the group could have prevented the current war against Ukraine.

Responding to reporters' questions at Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving about whether he expected Vladimir Putin to attend the summit in Doral, Trump said he did not know, but that the Russian leader could certainly attend if he wished, although some people would not like it.

The U.S. president noted that Putin had been deeply insulted by the decision to exclude Russia from the G8 and criticized the current G7 format, saying that Russia and Ukraine remained constant topics of discussion at its meetings.

"And now it's the G7. And to be honest with you, all we do is talk about Russia. I said, 'Why isn't he here?' But President Obama and, as you know, Canada didn't want him, and the United States didn't want him. And I guess a couple of others voted that way. I wouldn't have voted that way," Trump said.

He added that he considered the group much stronger when Russia was a member and expressed his conviction that, had Russia remained in the format, the current war would not have occurred, and First Lady Melania Trump would not have had to travel to try to secure a ceasefire to evacuate people, including some who were very elderly, from Oleshky.