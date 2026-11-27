Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a telephone conversation with Libya’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al-Taher Salem Al-Baour, regarding recent events off the Libyan coast and at the port of Benghazi, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday evening.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Thursday evening, the minister explained to his counterpart that none of Ukraine’s actions have ever been directed against Libya or the Libyan people only against Russian military targets that the Russian Federation uses directly in its war against Ukraine. Sybiha also expressed regret over any unintended consequences and conveyed his sincere condolences to the Libyan people.

"We have no intention of extending Russia’s war against Ukraine to Libya or any other country. I value the opportunity for direct dialogue and an open exchange of views. I thank my Libyan colleague for a substantive conversation. We remain ready to stay in touch," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Furthermore, Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine’s full support for Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for efforts toward the country’s reunification. "Ukraine and Libya share long-standing friendly ties. We respect the Libyan people and are prepared to deepen our bilateral relations. Today, Ukraine remains a reliable partner, making a significant contribution to Libya’s food security by supplying grain and other food products. We aim to further strengthen this partnership and expand cooperation—not only in the areas of healthcare and food security, but also in the economy, trade, and politics," the minister noted.