Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, which is planned to launch in January 2027.

"We also expect Canada to increase the package of preferential loans from Export Development Canada (EDC) and to open FinDev Canada, Canada's state development finance institution that invests in private business, to Ukraine," he said on Telegram on Thursday after addressing the 5th Rebuild Ukraine business conference in Toronto online.

Koretsky said he also proposed launching a regular ministerial economic dialogue and called on Canada to join the "industrial Ramstein" initiative to increase trade between the countries. "Priority areas of cooperation are energy, defense cooperation and critical minerals," he said.

Military risks are now the main barrier for investors, Koretsky said, and insurance and affordable financing will give Canadian business the tools to develop projects in Ukraine.

At present only Ukraine and Germany are official participants in the "industrial Ramstein" project. It was launched together with Germany's KfW through the National Development Institution, with an initial agreement of EUR 30 million. Ukraine plans to scale up "industrial Ramstein" with EUR 100 million in international financing, and is holding bilateral talks with international partners for this. The government has named Japan, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Korea and France as potential partners.

"A Ukrainian company must find a foreign partner from the equipment-supplying country and apply to the National Development Institution, the application will be assessed against criteria, and they get 30% grant financing, while 70% will be financed by a special loan," Economy, Environment and Agriculture Minister's adviser Andriy Teliupa said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in June.