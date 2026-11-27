Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who called Vladimir Putin a friend following the trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, stressing that Washington cannot act as a neutral mediator. He also discussed the challenges of winter, protection against ballistic missiles, strikes on Russian facilities and the fight against corruption in an interview with BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford.

"Of course, that's up to the President of the United States, but it's strange... He [Putin] is an aggressor and a killer. He brought fascism into the 21st century. He cannot be a friend, he simply cannot. It's like someone saying during World War II that Hitler was a good friend, during the war, not before... This is very painful for families who have lost their daughters and sons. And they are pinning their hopes on the President of the United States," Zelenskyy said.

Commenting on the U.S. role in the peace process, the head of state noted that Ukraine needs a genuine ally capable of putting pressure on Russia. "The United States cannot simply be a mediator, a neutral one, because when you try to be very neutral with an aggressor, you are automatically not neutral, because it means you support both sides. So it means you support the victims and you also support the aggressor. That's wrong," he stressed.

At the same time, the president noted positive results regarding prisoner exchanges, the decision on European representation in the negotiations, and announced important meetings in Ukraine next week concerning security guarantees.

Speaking about winter, Zelenskyy said that Russia, amid enormous battlefield losses and unsuccessful operations, had shifted to a strategy of creating chaos, seeking to divide society, cut off the left and right banks of the Dnipro River by striking bridges, and attack water treatment and sewage facilities. He emphasized that citizens have every right to leave if they wish, but Ukraine will defend its cities and capital by all possible means because "without the capital, there will be no country," and everywhere Ukrainian forces have withdrawn, the occupiers have completely destroyed all buildings.

The president also reported a severe shortage of anti-ballistic missile systems and Patriot missiles amid the United States' focus on the Middle East. Asked whether he considered this a form of pressure on Ukraine, Zelenskyy replied: "Maybe that was not the intention of the United States, but that is how it works."

He separately addressed the operation of the Starlink and Starshield systems. According to the president, following positive signals from the American side, the system returned to normal operation in Ukrainian-controlled territory, but restrictions remain in temporarily occupied areas. As a result, Ukrainian forces cannot catch up with jet-powered Shahed drones using interceptors over occupied territory, while by the time the drones reach Ukrainian-controlled territory, it is often already too late. "Technically, it's SpaceX. Politically, I don't know... It's like ping-pong. We ask one side, they say it's the other side; we ask the other side, and they say it's not them. The most important thing is that this is a matter of a decision. Just like with Patriot missiles," he said.

Commenting on Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries, Zelenskyy described them as a response to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, gas and water supply facilities, stressing that these strikes affect the Kremlin's ability to finance the war. He also recalled that, in response to more than 100 Russian attacks on Ukrainian bridges, Ukraine had struck the Crimean Bridge on two consecutive days.

Asked about criticism from Libya and Italy over the strike on the Russian vessel Merkury in a Libyan port, the president emphasized that Ukrainian diplomats were working with partners and that the Defense Forces could not allow sanctioned vessels flying the Russian flag to transport weapons. "All such things are very dangerous, and again, our forces never carry out attacks without any coordination with other partners," he added.

Addressing the fight against corruption, Zelenskyy rejected suggestions that Ukraine was losing this battle, pointing to the anti-corruption infrastructure established in the country and the transparency of investigations. Commenting on a statement by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) about pressure from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the president stressed that anti-corruption agencies are independent and that he cannot interfere in their work. At the same time, he acknowledged concerns regarding certain intelligence service officials. According to him, prosecutorial reviews and investigations are ongoing, and some individuals have already been dismissed. However, he said that generalizing these cases to an entire institution of 30,000 employees, hundreds of whom have been killed in the war and who have carried out operations against the Crimean Bridge and Russian vessels, is disrespectful.

Asked about references to a certain "Vova" in recordings related to the Dynasty corruption case, Zelenskyy replied: "You can ask the anti-corruption institutions. They have publicly said that they have no questions for me. I think that is the answer."