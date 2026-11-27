Ukraine has information that Russia is preparing another massive strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an evening address published on the Office of the President’s website on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we have information that the Russians are preparing another massive strike. Please pay close attention to missile alerts over the coming days. And let those in Russia know – we will restore what is ours, and we will respond to every Russian strike,” Zelenskyy stressed.

The President also acknowledged the efforts of energy workers and repair crews who are restoring electricity and heat supplies following Russian attacks, specifically in Dnipro, Pavlohrad, and other communities within Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as in Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

Furthermore, the head of state announced that, following a meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary, that country has joined the global coalition for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation—a coalition that now includes 54 nations. At the same time, he noted that preparations for the next prisoner exchange are underway.

“We are working to bring our people home from Russian captivity – the next prisoner exchange is now being prepared, and we hope it will be a major one,” Zelenskyy added.

He also noted the ongoing, active work with international partners to secure additional shipments of weapons and to strengthen the protection of infrastructure against various types of drones.