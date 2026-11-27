Another seven powerful diesel generators will be sent to Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday to keep critical infrastructure running without interruption, and the government will work on allocating funds to the regional military administration to buy diesel fuel, First Deputy Prime Minister - Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We held a Headquarters meeting with the leadership of the Dnipro regional military administration and the city of Dnipro. The key issue is the electricity supply situation in the region. Because of targeted Russian attacks on key substations and distribution networks, there is damage and power supply is restricted. Energy workers and emergency crews are working around the clock to bring light back to homes, but the enemy strikes again to make it impossible to restore power," he said on Telegram on Thursday evening.

Participants in the meeting heard Ukrenergo management and regional energy companies on the state of the grids and the restoration and protection of energy facilities, and coordinated additional aid, Shmyhal said. He said the Energy Ministry has already handed Dnipro and the region 571.4 tonnes of equipment since the start of the year.

"Tomorrow we will send another 7 powerful diesel generators to the region, including for the needs of Dnipro. It is important to ensure uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities during forced power outages. We will also work in the government on allocating funds to the regional military administration to buy diesel," he said.

The meeting also discussed backup power supply schemes and the possibilities of quickly reconnecting consumers and redistributing load, but most of these issues were considered behind closed doors. Shmyhal also tasked officials with speeding up the installation and connection of gas units as part of the development of distributed generation.