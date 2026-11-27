Russian forces launched a combined strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region overnight into Friday, using UAVs and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), leaving several people affected, the City Military Administration has reported.

"At present, six people are known to have been affected. They have received the necessary medical assistance," the City Military Administration said in a statement on Telegram.

Russian forces launched a combined strike on the city of Izium overnight from November 26 to 27.

The attack damaged several apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a municipal utility facility and several vehicles in the IPZ area, and caused a fire. In addition, an outbuilding caught fire and private houses were damaged near the railway market. A strike on an apartment building was also recorded in the southern part of the city, causing a fire.