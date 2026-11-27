One person was killed in evening and overnight Russian jet-powered drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih, with transport infrastructure facilities, a warehouse, residential buildings, business premises and a gas station damaged, Head of the city's Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul has reported.

"In the evening and overnight, the enemy once again attacked our city with jet-powered UAVs. Unfortunately, one person was killed... The strikes damaged transport infrastructure facilities and a warehouse building, while windows were shattered in several residential buildings, business premises and a gas station," he wrote on Friday morning.

According to Vilkul, no other attacks were recorded in Kryvyi Rih district. All municipal services, public transport, hospitals and social institutions in the city are operating.

In addition, Russian forces attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities in Nikopol district. Two men aged 45 and 55 were injured in the strikes, while an enterprise and an apartment building were damaged.