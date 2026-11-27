Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and suppressed 110 of the 155 drones of various types used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine overnight into Friday, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday morning.

"On the night of November 27 (starting at 18:00 on November 26), the enemy attacked with 155 Shahed-type attack UAVs (83 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

According to preliminary military data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 110 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (51 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types.

At the same time, enemy aerial weapons struck 27 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at four locations.

The aerial attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Air Force noted that the attack was ongoing, as several enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.